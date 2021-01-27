>
S&P Global Increases Dividend 15.0% to $0.77

January 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:SPGI -3.07%

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today approved a 15.0% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock.

"Increasing the dividend demonstrates our confidence and optimism in the continued strength of our cash flow generation and financial position," said Douglas L. Peterson, President and CEO of S&P Global. "Returning cash to shareholders remains a cornerstone of our shareholder value proposition. In 2020, we returned $1.8 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases."

The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 25 companies in the S&P 500® that has increased its dividend annually for at least the last 48 years.

The quarterly dividend will increase from $0.67 to $0.77 per share. The dividend of $0.77 is payable on March 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 24, 2021. The new annualized dividend rate of $3.08 per share represents an average compound annual dividend growth rate of 10.2% since 1974.

About S&P Global:
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

