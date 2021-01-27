The Joint Chiropractic Starts the Year Ranked on Several Prestigious Business & Franchise Industry Lists

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, continues to receive accolades and recognition of its growing retail healthcare business model. Several of the most established and distinguished national ranking lists recognized The Joint for its proliferation of new clinics, staying power and resiliency during the pandemic.

"Our continued growth, as well as the ability to serve patients and deliver quality care during a pandemic, demonstrates the strength of our business model and is reflective of our ranking on these much-admired industry lists," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "The Joint Corp. is honored to be acknowledged by Forbes, Franchise Times and Entrepreneur as we drive to reach 1,000 units by 2023 and provide communities across the nation with accessible, quality chiropractic care."

The Joint was named, or advanced its ranking, on the following lists:

Forbes 2021 America's Best Small Companies list, where The Joint was named number 13 out of 100 companies. Forbes' list of America's Best Small-Cap Companies was compiled using data from FactSet. It screened for companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion , positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5 . Financial institutions, REITs, utilities, and limited partnerships were excluded, as were companies public for less than one year. The rankings are based on earnings growth and sales growth for the latest 12 months and over 5 years, one-year and 5-year return on equity and 52-week total return. More weight was given to the latest-12 months data in the ranking.

list, where The Joint was named number 13 out of 100 companies. Forbes' list of America's Best Small-Cap Companies was compiled using data from FactSet. It screened for companies with a market value between and , positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least . Financial institutions, REITs, utilities, and limited partnerships were excluded, as were companies public for less than one year. The rankings are based on earnings growth and sales growth for the latest 12 months and over 5 years, one-year and 5-year return on equity and 52-week total return. More weight was given to the latest-12 months data in the ranking. Franchise Times Fast & Serious List 2021 , ranking the smartest-growing brands, with The Joint Chiropractic moving up 17 spots, compared to last year, to #17. Franchise Times created a formula to identify fast-growing franchise systems that also have staying power, as an antidote to multiple other rankings that include too many one-year wonders. Controller Matt Haskin developed a proprietary 10-point formula, including percentage sales growth, percentage unit growth, dollar sales growth and numerical unit growth over the past three years. The database for the project is the Franchise Times Top 200+ annual ranking published in October of the largest franchise systems by revenue. Haskin identified the companies that submitted information for all three years for that project, then selected for analysis those with systemwide sales above $40 million .

, ranking the smartest-growing brands, with The Joint Chiropractic moving up 17 spots, compared to last year, to #17. created a formula to identify fast-growing franchise systems that also have staying power, as an antidote to multiple other rankings that include too many one-year wonders. Controller developed a proprietary 10-point formula, including percentage sales growth, percentage unit growth, dollar sales growth and numerical unit growth over the past three years. The database for the project is the Franchise Times Top 200+ annual ranking published in October of the largest franchise systems by revenue. Haskin identified the companies that submitted information for all three years for that project, then selected for analysis those with systemwide sales above . Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500® ranking, with The Joint moving up 20 spots, compared to last year, to #58. The key factors in Entrepreneur's evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. All franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

The Joint Chiropractic is the nation's largest network of non-insurance, private pay chiropractic healthcare clinics in the United States. Millions of Americans have found relief from pain due to the benefits of chiropractic's natural, drug­-free approach to healthcare.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 550 locations nationwide and over seven million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times "Top 200+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

The Joint Corp. Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy and our operations (including temporary clinic closures, shortened business hours and reduced patient demand), our failure to develop or acquire company-owned or managed clinics as rapidly as we intend, our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics, and the other factors described in "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated or revised for any material changes described in any subsequently-filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other SEC filings. Words such as, "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term," "long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

