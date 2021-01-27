LiveXLive's PodcastOne Acquires Award Winning "Our Fake History" Recognized As The Best Educational Podcast

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX ) ("LiveXLive"), announced today that it has finalized a deal to bring the award winning podcast "Our Fake History" into the fold by acquiring the exclusive sales and distribution rights to the program.

Created and hosted by Canadian high school history teacher Sebastian Major, "Our Fake History" is a podcast that explores historical myths and misconceptions. In each episode Major closely examines stories that people think are historical fact but may very well be elaborate fiction. Did the Aztecs really think the Spanish conquistadors were gods? Was there a real island of Atlantis? Was baseball really invented in one afternoon by a civil war hero? "Our Fake History" looks at these questions and tries to determine what's fact, what's fiction, and what is such a good story it simply must be told.

"As producers and fans of podcasts we have been obsessed with "Our Fake History" for quite some time and what a way to kick-off and celebrate 2021 by being able to be the show's new home. Sebastian has single handedly taught us more about some of the most fascinating stories in history than we ever learned in school and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him with us," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

"I am thrilled to be working with PodcastOne! The whole team really seems to care about supporting creators and helping us make the best possible shows. I started Our Fake History because I was passionate about history, education, and entertaining audio. It's nice to partner with a company that shares that passion," said Sebastian Major.

"Our Fake History" was recognized as the "Best Educational Podcast" at the 2018 Podcast Awards, and the show has been noted as one of the "most addictive podcasts" by Toronto Life Magazine. In 2019, the show was nominated for a Canadian Podcast award in the category of "Outstanding Educational Series." Major has been regularly featured on the CBC Radio shows Podcast Playlist and Out In The Open. He has also contributed as a panelist and performer at Toronto's Hot Docs' Podcast Festival. In addition to being a high school teacher, Major is also a musician and all of the music used on the podcast is self-written and recorded.

