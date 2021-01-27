Curtis Mathes Delivering a Seminar on Horticultural lighting at Tulsa Cannabis Conference

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) will be presenting a seminar on horticultural lighting at the forthcoming OK Cannabis Expo on February 10-11 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The presentation entitled, "The interplay between horticultural lighting and phytochemical content in cannabis," will be given by Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer of Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc.

Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL) will also be featuring a booth at the event, equipped with their industry-leading, ETL-certified HarvesterÒ LED grow light system. CMGL has enjoyed tremendous sales success in the Oklahoma cannabis market, which allocated nearly 2,400 new cultivation licenses in 2020 (Marijuana Business Daily).

https://www.cannabisimp.com/oklahoma-expo/

"We relish this opportunity to share the latest science in horticultural lighting," said Zacariah Hildenbrand, Ph.D., " How cannabis responds to light with respect to bud structure, internodal spacing, metabolism, and phytochemical content is dependent on a number of variables, including the three C's: color, coverage, and current."

This will be CMGL's first in-person event since the commencement of the COVID-19 pandemic. Curtis Mathes is committed to public safety and hygenic business practices, and is already exploring opportunities to utilize bactericidal and virucidal lighting technologies such as UV-C LED bulbs in the development of various commercial products.

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com / YouTube® Channel

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Curtis Mathes Corporation's business and Curtis Mathes Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

