Kellogg Company to Webcast Presentation at 2021 CAGNY Conference

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) will webcast its presentation to the 2021 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference live at 8:00 am EST, Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer; Monica McGurk, Chief Growth Officer; Amy Senter, Vice President Sustainability & Chief Sustainability Officer; and Nigel Hughes, Senior Vice President Global Research & Development.

Presentation Slides: Printable slides will be available beginning at approximately 7:00 am EST on Wednesday, February 17 at https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Presentation Video: Presentation video will be available at 8:00 am EST, February 17 and remain for one year at https://investor.kelloggs.com .



Replay of Q&A: Audio replay of the Q&A session with Analysts and CAGNY virtual attendees will be available at approximately 8:00 am EST, February 20 at https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Transcript: Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EST on Wednesday, February 17 or as soon as provided by vendor at https://investor.kelloggs.com.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

