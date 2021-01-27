>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

LIONSGATE TO RELEASE FISCAL 2021 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2021

January 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:LGF.A +9.78% NYSE:LGF.B +5.57%

PR Newswire

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 (quarter ended December 31, 2020) after market close on Thursday, February 4.

(PRNewsfoto/Lionsgate)

Lionsgate senior management will hold its analyst and investor conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results at 5:00 P.M. ET/2:00 P.M. PT on Thursday, February 4. Interested parties may listen to the live webcast by visiting the events page on the Lionsgate corporate website or via https://services.choruscall.com/links/lgf210204HgWZmqe3.html. A full replay will be available starting Thursday afternoon, February 4, by clicking the same link.

ABOUT LIONSGATE

Combining the STARZ premium global subscription platform with world-class motion picture and television studio operations, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) brings a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and the largest collection of film and television franchises in the independent media space. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for the audiences it serves worldwide.

For further information, Investors should contact:
Zaia Lawandow
[email protected]
(310) 255-4921

For Media inquiries, please contact:
Cristina Castañeda
[email protected]
(310) 255-5114

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lionsgate-to-release-fiscal-2021-third-quarter-earnings-and-hold-analyst-and-investor-conference-call-after-market-close-on-thursday-february-4-2021-301216221.html

SOURCE Lionsgate


