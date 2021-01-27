Federal Realty Investment Trust Releases Tax Status of 2020 Distributions

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:NYSE:FRT) released today the Federal income tax treatment for 2020 distributions to holders of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE: FRT) and its 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: FRT.PRC).

Common Shares (CUSIP # 313747206)

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share Taxable Ordinary Dividend Qualified Dividend (1) Capital Gains Nontaxable Distributions Section 199A Dividend (1) 01/02/2020 01/15/2020 $1.05000 $0.86100 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.18900 $0.86100 03/16/2020 04/15/2020 $1.05000 $0.86100 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.18900 $0.86100 06/22/2020 07/15/2020 $1.05000 $0.86100 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.18900 $0.86100 09/22/2020 10/15/2020 $1.06000 $0.86920 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.19080 $0.86920

2020 Totals $4.21000 $3.45220 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.75780 $3.45220





(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2020 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.

5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP # 313747602)

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share (1) Taxable Ordinary Dividend Qualified Dividend (2) Capital Gains Nontaxable Distributions Section 199A Dividend (2) 01/02/2020 01/15/2020 $0.31250 $0.31250 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.31250 04/01/2020 04/15/2020 $0.31250 $0.31250 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.31250 07/01/2020 07/15/2020 $0.31250 $0.31250 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.31250 10/01/2020 10/15/2020 $0.31250 $0.31250 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.31250

2020 Totals $1.25000 $1.25000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $1.25000





(1) Amount represents dividends per depositary share, each representing 1/1000th of a share. (2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2020 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.

The company did not incur any foreign taxes. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Federal Realty distributions. Should you need any additional information, contact Leah Brady, Investor Relations, at 301-998-8265.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 101 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 23 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com .

