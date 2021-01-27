>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Universal Technical Institute's Seventh Welding Technology Program to Launch at Bloomfield, New Jersey Campus

January 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:UTI +1.53%

Two additional welding programs planned for fiscal year 2022

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Jan. 27, 2021

PHOENIX, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI), the nation's leading provider of transportation technician training, announced the expansion of its Welding Technology program to its Bloomfield, New Jersey campus. Students will be able to enroll starting March 1 and classes will start in July. Simultaneously, UTI confirmed that the welding program at its Lisle, Illinois campus will launch on February 22, with strong interest and enrollments from new students.

Two students in UTI's 36-week Welding Technology program train hands-on in real-life situations that prepare them for their careers.

"With each new welding program launch, we see consistent interest from both students and employer partners. Welders are the backbone of our country's economy and will be critical to our economic recovery," said Sherrell Smith, Executive Vice President of Campus Operations. "Even in the midst of record national unemployment, welders are needed across essential industries such as energy, manufacturing and transportation. Our 36-week program trains students on the skills employers require and can be a fast track to a new job and a fulfilling career."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national median salary for welders is $42,490. By 2028, more than 488,000 welding jobs are projected.

The Lisle and Bloomfield campus programs will be the sixth and seventh welding programs offered at UTI campuses across the country. They will build on successful welding programs at UTI campuses in Rancho Cucamonga and Long Beach, Calif., Avondale, Ariz., and Dallas and Houston, Texas. The company plans to expand the program to two additional campuses in fiscal year 2022, with locations and launch timing to be announced at a later date. With the launch of two welding programs in fiscal year 2020, in aggregate the company has started over 200 new welding students in each of the last two quarters.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The Company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The Company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information, visit www.uti.edu. Like UTI on www.facebook.com/UTI or follow UTI on Twitter @UTITweet, @MMITweet, and @NASCARTechUTI.

Media Contact:
Jody Kent
VP, Communications and Public Affairs
Universal Technical Institute
[email protected]
(623) 445-0872

UTI students train hands-on in state-of-the-industry labs and graduate ready to work in a myriad of industries where trained welders are in strong demand.

A UTI student trains on the virtual reality welder, developed by welding industry leader and UTI partner, Lincoln Electric.

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Technical Institute,)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-technical-institutes-seventh-welding-technology-program-to-launch-at-bloomfield-new-jersey-campus-301216048.html

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)