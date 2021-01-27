>
PRNewswire
GreenPower Announces Conference Call Covering Third Quarter Results and Business Update to Be Held on February 11, 2021

January 27, 2021 | About: NAS:GP -3.07% TSXV:GPV +0.76%

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (Nasdaq:GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of a diverse line of electric powered vehicles serving the cargo and delivery, shuttle, transit and school sectors plans to host a conference call and webcast for all shareholders and interested parties at 2:00 p.m. PST / 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 11th, 2021 to provide a business update and discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2020. A replay of the call will be available on the number below shortly after the call.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Thursday February 11th, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. PST / 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant dial-in: (US) 1-844-739-3982 (Canada) 1-866-605-3852; (International) 1-412-317-5718 Please ask to be joined to the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. conference call.

Replay: (US) 1-877-344-7529; (Canada) 1-855-669-9658; (International) 1-412-317-0088

Replay access code: 10152032

Webcast Link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/gpvrf210211.html

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.
GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2021 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenpower-announces-conference-call-covering-third-quarter-results-and-business-update-to-be-held-on-february-11-2021-301215819.html

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company


