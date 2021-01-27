loanDepot Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LD Holdings Group LLC today announced that its newly formed affiliate, loanDepot, Inc. ("loanDepot"), has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of 15 million shares of its Class A common stock ("Common Stock"). The offering consists of 9.41 million shares of Common Stock being sold by loanDepot and 5.59 million shares of Common Stock being sold by certain funds managed by Parthenon Capital Partners. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $19.00 and $21.00 per share. The shares are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LDI."

loanDepot intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock from loanDepot. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays, Citigroup, Jefferies and UBS Investment Bank will be book running managers, and JMP Securities, Nomura, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, William Blair and AmeriVet Securities will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

AmeriVet Securities is owned and operated by disabled U.S. military veterans, whom loanDepot is committed to supporting through a variety of initiatives.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at [email protected]; or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by e-mail at [email protected]; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, telephone: 1-800-221-1037 or by email [email protected]; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About loanDepot:

An innovator since its inception in 2010, LD Holdings Group LLC and its subsidiaries (collectively, "loanDepot") continues to disrupt the lending industry with its focus on creating the technologies needed to deliver seamless borrowing experiences to its customers. loanDepot debuted the industry's first end-to-end fully digital loan, the mello smartloan™, in 2019. To date, loanDepot has funded over $275 billion in mortgage loans and ranks as one of the nation's largest retail mortgage lenders and the second largest nonbank retail mortgage lender.

Investor Relations Contact:

Abe Gutierrez

Vice President, Investor Relations

(949) 860-8215

[email protected]

or

Nicole Carrillo

Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer

(949) 575-5187

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Lori Wildrick

Vice President, Communications

(949) 330-8791

[email protected]

