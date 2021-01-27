>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Sun Life hosts fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call

January 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:SLF -2.41% TSX:SLF -0.51%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021

Sun Life Logo (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.)

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 10, after markets close. Sun Life will hold its earnings conference call and live webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET the following day.

Date: Thursday, February 11, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

To listen to the live webcast and view the presentation slides, visit www.sunlife.com/QuarterlyReports 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. An archive will be available on the website following the event.

To listen via telephone, please call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time as follows:

Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-877-658-9101, conference ID: 6494363
Participant Dial In (International): 602-563-8756, conference ID: 6494363

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET until 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021 by calling 404-537-3406 or 1-855-859-2056 (toll free within North America) using Conference ID: 6494363

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,186 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Irene Poon

Leigh Chalmers

Manager

Senior Vice-President,

Corporate Communications

Head of Investor Relations & Capital


Management

T. 416-988-0542

T. 647-256-8201

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-hosts-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-301216210.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)