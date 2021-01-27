>
Forrester Research To Broadcast Its 2020 Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year Earnings Conference Call

January 27, 2021 | About: NAS:FORR -11.43%

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 27, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) will broadcast its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

The call will be available at forrester.com. Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may preregister for the call at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9079797.

Instructions are provided to ensure that the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed. Users can obtain these programs at no charge. For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available on Forrester's website.

About Forrester Research

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help business and technology leaders use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

