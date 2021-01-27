ALYI Previews Democratized Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Collaborations

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today offered further insight into the company's cryptocurrency backed, democratized electric vehicle ecosystem strategy and anticipated ecosystem partner collaborations.

Alternet Systems

ALYI's Revolt Electric Motorcycle is only a small part of the company's comprehensive strategy to build a far-reaching electric vehicle ecosystem.

The success of any electric vehicle will depend on the simultaneous availability of an entire network of solutions necessary to support the electric vehicle.

For example, the electric vehicle support network ranges from the availability of power, to charging stations where power can be accessed, to long-range batteries to make electric vehicles efficient modes of transportation, to connectivity so software updates for motor synchronization and battery optimization applications can be continuously updated along with other electric vehicle user support applications.

This list represents only a handful of the network nodes that must be available within the electric vehicle ecosystem to insure the viability of any electric vehicle as a dependable mode of transportation. The most important ecosystem component is a continuous design and integration function.

Clean Future

The electric vehicle ecosystem is being discussed by virtually everyone in the electric vehicle industry to include General Motors, Tesla and even Deloitte.

While the rest of the industry discusses the electric vehicle ecosystem necessary to support their electric vehicle strategy, ALYI is focused primarily on its electric vehicle ecosystem strategy out of which electric vehicles will be just one component. We like to think we've got the horse before the cart.

We have focused our efforts on the cleanest transportation slate possible. ALYI is building its electric vehicle ecosystem in a region with one of the lowest per capita transportation ratios in the world, Sub Saharan Africa. That is not to say that our electric vehicle ecosystem innovations will not be applicable all over the world.

ALYI has seeded its electric vehicle ecosystem strategy with the Revolt Electric Motorcycle. Now ALYI has launched an effort to build partnerships to establish collaborators in ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem where each collaborator brings specific, industry leading expertise.

To both attract industry leading collaboration talent and provide an opportunity to prove their innovations, ALYI is launching an annual electric vehicle race in partnership with a brand name racing organization. The annual race event will be hosted simultaneously with an electric mobility symposium and expo.

ALYI is setting itself apart from the rest of the electric vehicle industry not only through its horse before the cart electric vehicle ecosystem strategy, but also through its commitment to democratize the electric vehicle ecosystem.

RevoltTOKEN.com

ALYI's financing partner and electric vehicle ecosystem collaborator, RevoltTOKEN, has already provided key funding to advance ALYI's business plan to its current stage. RevoltTOKEN plans to democratize the ALYI electric vehicle ecosystem through the introduction of a dedicated cryptocurrency that will offer holders a participation opportunity in the ecosystem. RevoltTOKEN, the business entity, plans to offer RevoltTOKENs, a cryptocurrency, through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

Next week, we plan to publish a more detailed presentation on our comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem strategy. Starting now, we anticipate beginning to announce electric vehicle collaboration partnerships.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

