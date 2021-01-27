>
NiSource to Release Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Feb. 17

January 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:NI -1.17%

PR Newswire

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Jan. 27, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today announced that the company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) on Feb. 17, 2021, to review its year-end and fourth quarter 2020 financial results, and to provide a general business update.

NiSource will release its year-end and fourth quarter 2020 financial results before U.S. financial markets open on Feb. 17.

All interested parties may listen to the conference call live on Feb. 17 by logging onto the NiSource website at www.nisource.com. A link on the home page will provide access to the webcast and press release.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Feb. 17 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 24. To access the recording, call (800) 585-8367 and enter conference ID 1970243. For international participants to hear the replay, please dial (416) 621-4642, and enter the same passcode as above 1970243. A recording of the call will be archived on the NiSource website.

About NiSource
NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and has been named by Forbes magazine among America's Best Large Employers since 2016. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nisource-to-release-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-feb-17-301216009.html

SOURCE NiSource Inc.


