Leidos Employees to Receive Record Number of Awards at 35th Annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards Conference

RESTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced 37 employees will be honored at this year's 35th Annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) Conference. The event will take place virtually Feb. 11-13. The 2021 class of awardees is the largest in Leidos history.

"As a globally recognized leader in technology, engineering and science, we enjoy saluting the achievements of our diverse and talented colleagues. Our Leidos BEYA honorees, celebrated in record numbers this year, personify well-earned success," said Paul Engola, Leidos chief human resources officer and head of business partnerships. "We're proud to inspire the next generation through these role models and help secure America's future in STEM."

Numerous Leidos employees will be honored as BEYA Modern Day Technology Leaders, which identifies exceptional professionals who help shape the future of STEM in their careers and communities. In addition, Mark Clark, senior program manager with the Leidos Innovation Center (LInC), will be recognized as a Science Spectrum Trailblazer for his contributions to excellence in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Krystal Porter, lead engineer with Leidos' Defense Group, will receive the Dr. Wanda M. Austin Legacy Award for her role as the Airborne Reconnaissance Low - Enhanced (ARL-E) program's lead engineer.

Leidos is proud to be an ongoing sponsor of BEYA. The conference is an annual opportunity for professional training and networking with some of the top engineering employers in the country, as well as a career fair for students seeking STEM professions.

