ItaÃº Unibanco: 4Q20 results and conference calls

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The conference calls to discuss the results of the fourth quarter of 2020 are already scheduled. We will disclose our results on the lnvestor Relations website on February 1st, after the closing of the stock markets in Brazil and the United States.

We invite you to participate in our conference calls, on February 2'', at the following times:

Portuguese

08:00 AM (EDT)

10:00 AM (Brasília time)

(55-11) 3181-5113

(55-11) 3181-8565

Access code: ltaú Unibanco

Access the webcast

Register in advance

Add on the calendar

https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/Download.aspx?Arquivo=ar7uAT9PDenUTK3M8edsiQ==

https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/r/eventedit?text=Conference+Call+on+the+Results+of+the+4th+Quarter+of+2020+in+Portuguese+&dates=20210202T100000/20210202T113000&&sf=true

English

09:30 AM (EDT)

11:30 AM (Brasília time)

(55-11) 3181-5113 (Brazil)

(1-412) 717-9223 (USA global toll)

(1-844) 763-8273 (USA toll free)

(44-20) 319-84884 (UK)

Access code: ltaú Unibanco

Access the webcast

Register in advance

Add on the calendar

https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/Download.aspx?Arquivo=2TC9qdCMlUrVEOc0p9xngA==

https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/r/eventedit?text=Conference+Call+on+the+Results+of+the+4th+Quarter+of+2020+in+English+&dates=20210202T113000/20210202T130000&&sf=true

The conference calIs will also be archived in audio format on the sarne website. To access the audio replay of the conference calIs, which will be available until February 9th, 2021, dial (55 11) 3193-1012 or (55 11) 2820-4012. Access codes: 8193390# (call in Portuguese) and 1735790# (call in English). On the morning of the conference calls, the slide presentations will be available for viewing and downloading. lf you have any technical issues, please contact Choruscall customer service at [email protected]

itau.com.br/investor-relations

IR Services

lnformation about ltaú Unibanco's results and strategies

individuals investor relations

[email protected]

(55-11) 2794-3547

institucional investor relations

[email protected]

Bookkeeping Services

Consult your stock position or update your registration

(working days from 9AM to 6PM)

(55-11) 3003 9285 - Capital and metropolitan region

0800 720 9285 - Other locations

SAC 0800 728 0728

complaints, cancellations and general information, every day, 24 hours a day.

Ombudsman 0800 570 0011

if you are not satisfied with the solutions presented, contact the Ombudsman on working days from 9AM to 6PM.

Hearing / Speech lmpaired 0800 722 1722

every day, 24 hours a day.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-4q20-results-and-conference-calls-301216361.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.