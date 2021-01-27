Parsons and AFCEA Connect Global Militaries and Cyber Warriors

CENTREVILLE, Va., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is proud to host the second AFCEA TECHNET International Capture the Flag (CTF) from the Georgia Cyber Center (GCC) on January 28, 2021. This international exercise is designed to improve allied nations partnership, share full-spectrum cyber best practices, and strengthen training and coordination.

The 2021 U.S. Department of Defense teams include Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER), U.S. Air Force Cyber, and U.S. Marine Forces Cyber.

"As global digital threats increase, it is critical to unite our allies in an effort to increase, enhance, and perfect our collective cyber capabilities," said Tom Barnes, Parsons' vice president of strategic cyber operations. "We look forward to bringing together our partner nations in an effort to improve global cyber awareness and security."

The 2021 competition includes 61 teams from 15 countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Lithuania, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Mexico, and the Netherlands. The first event in 2019 showcased a challenge between the U.S. Army Cyber School and the Japanese Defense Force, where each country improved their full-spectrum cyber capabilities as part of a joint bilateral agreement. Each country fielded five teams.

