>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Parsons and AFCEA Connect Global Militaries and Cyber Warriors

January 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:PSN -0.41%

PR Newswire

CENTREVILLE, Va., Jan. 27, 2021

CENTREVILLE, Va., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is proud to host the second AFCEA TECHNET International Capture the Flag (CTF) from the Georgia Cyber Center (GCC) on January 28, 2021. This international exercise is designed to improve allied nations partnership, share full-spectrum cyber best practices, and strengthen training and coordination.

The 2021 U.S. Department of Defense teams include Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER), U.S. Air Force Cyber, and U.S. Marine Forces Cyber.

"As global digital threats increase, it is critical to unite our allies in an effort to increase, enhance, and perfect our collective cyber capabilities," said Tom Barnes, Parsons' vice president of strategic cyber operations. "We look forward to bringing together our partner nations in an effort to improve global cyber awareness and security."

The 2021 competition includes 61 teams from 15 countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Lithuania, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Mexico, and the Netherlands. The first event in 2019 showcased a challenge between the U.S. Army Cyber School and the Japanese Defense Force, where each country improved their full-spectrum cyber capabilities as part of a joint bilateral agreement. Each country fielded five teams.

To learn more about Parsons' cyber capabilities, please visit: https://www.parsons.com/capabilities/cyber/

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt
+1 703.851.4425
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
[email protected]

Parsons Quest Mark Logo (PRNewsfoto/Parsons Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsons-and-afcea-connect-global-militaries-and-cyber-warriors-301212392.html

SOURCE Parsons Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)