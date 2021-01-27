Hoth Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Mario E. Lacouture, M.D. to Oversee Dermatology Therapeutic Program for Cancer Patients as Part of Hoth Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), ("Hoth" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced the addition of Mario Lacouture, M.D. to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

While serving on the Board, Dr, Lacouture will oversee the development of HT-001, a topical therapeutic designed for the treatment of rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy.

Mr. Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, commented, "Hoth is extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Lacouture to our Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Lacouture is a leader and pioneer in the treatment of skin toxicities during cancer therapy and his expertise will be invaluable towards the progression of our HT-001 therapeutic. We look forward to leveraging his wealth of experience as we plan our clinical program for HT-001."

Dr. Lacouture is an Attending Physician and the Director of the Oncodermatology Program in the Dermatology Service, Department of Medicine, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and a Professor in the Department of Dermatology, Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. He completed his postdoctoral work at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA, an internship in General Surgery at Cleveland Clinic and residency in dermatology at The University of Chicago, IL. He received his M.D. degree from Javeriana University in Bogota, Colombia, where he grew up. Dr. Lacouture pioneered the discipline of Oncodermatology, which studies and treats dermatologic conditions in cancer patients, and those that arise as a consequence of chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy or stem cell transplants. Dr. Lacouture is currently the Principal Investigator for "The CHANCE Trial", A Longitudinal Study of Chemotherapy-Induced Hair Changes and Alopecia, Skin Aging and Nail Changes in Women with Non-Metastatic Breast Cancer and a NIH funded study to identify the mechanisms of immune-related cutaneous adverse events. In addition, Dr Lacouture is the principal investigator for various therapeutic trials in oncodermatology. Dr. Lacouture is a well-known lecturer in the US and abroad on dermatologic conditions as a result of cancer therapies. He founded a clinical program that encompasses patient care, education, and research on dermatologic care in cancer patients and survivors. He is the founder of the Oncodermatology and Immunotherapy Study Group of the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer and is on the advisory board of Cancer.Net. In 2012, CancerCare named Dr Lacouture as Physician of the Year for his contributions to the education of people living with cancer, and he has been rated as a Top Doctor by New York Magazine since 2012. In 2021 he was awarded the Everett C. Fox Memorial Lectureship by the American Academy of Dermatology for his innovative work in oncodermatology. Dr Lacouture has published over 260 articles in peer-reviewed journals and is the author of Dr Lacouture's Skin Care Guide for People Living With Cancer and Editor of the textbook Dermatologic Principles and Practice in Oncology.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

