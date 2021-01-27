>
RealNetworks to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 10th

January 27, 2021 | About: NAS:RNWK -7.36%

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2021

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), a leader in digital media software and services, announced today it will report financial results for its 2020 fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The Company will host a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (United States) or 1-201-389-0879 (international). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 13714971.

A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under Events & Presentations at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

About RealNetworks
Building on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. SAFR (www.safr.com) is the world's premier facial recognition platform for live video. Leading in real-world performance and accuracy as evidenced in testing by NIST, SAFR enables new applications for security, convenience, and analytics. For information about our other products, visit www.realnetworks.com.

RealNetworks is a registered trademark of RealNetworks, Inc. All other trademarks, names of actual companies and products mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact
Kimberly Orlando
Addo Investor Relations
1-310-829-5400
[email protected]

RNWK-F

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realnetworks-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-on-february-10th-301215582.html

SOURCE RealNetworks, Inc.


