Aon and Willis Towers Watson Establish 'One Firm' Vision, Name Executive Committee for Proposed Combination

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON) and Willis Towers Watson plc (NASDAQ: WLTW) today announced the future leadership team for the firm that will be effective upon the completion of the proposed combination of Aon and Willis Towers Watson. Guided by a one firm mindset, the new leadership team will come together following the close of the combination to deliver new sources of value to clients and create new opportunities for colleagues.

"Aon and Willis Towers Watson have a unique opportunity to create a combined firm that will make an even greater difference in the global economy and provide unparalleled experiences for our clients and colleagues," said Greg Case, Aon CEO. "This talented team draws on the best of both from each organization and will be critical to delivering on the high aspirations we have for the new Aon."

"As we learned more about each other's organizations, it became clear that a fundamental driver of our success will be leaders who fully embrace a one firm mindset," said John Haley, CEO, Willis Towers Watson. "The willingness to put the needs of clients and the entire organization ahead of their part of the business and any individual priorities will be the key to unlocking the full potential of the planned combination for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

Following completion of the proposed combination, the following leaders will join Case, as CEO, and Christa Davies, as Chief Financial Officer, in forming the new Aon Executive Committee:

The new Aon Executive Committee will lead teams working together across regions, solution lines and functions to accelerate innovation and bring the best of the combined firm to clients.

"All of the leaders we are announcing today are highly accomplished and true advocates of the one firm mindset that will be at the core of the new Aon," said Case. "We are confident that our combined firm, with this leadership team, will help us address the most pressing areas of client need and provide compelling new opportunities for our colleagues."

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that designs and delivers solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving clients in more than 140 countries and markets.

