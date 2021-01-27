>
Articles 

Wix to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 17, 2021

January 27, 2021 | About: NAS:WIX +0.45%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that it will report its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/.

(PRNewsfoto/Wix.com Ltd.)

What:

Wix Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET



Live Call:

US/Canada Toll-Free: +1-877-667-0467
International: +1-346-354-0953
Israel Toll-Free: 809-315-362
Conference ID: 3847028



Replay:

Toll-Free: +1-855-859-2056
International: +1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 3847028
(Available from February 17, 2021 11:30 a.m. ET until February 24, 2021 11:30 a.m. ET)



Webcast:

https://investors.wix.com/

About Wix.com Ltd.

Learn more: Wix.com, in our Press Room and on our Investor Relations site

Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Pinterest

Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store

Investor Relations:
Maggie O'Donnell
[email protected]

Media Relations:
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wix-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-on-february-17-2021-301215980.html

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.


