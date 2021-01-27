PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that it will report its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/.
What:
Wix Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call
When:
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Time:
8:30 a.m. ET
Live Call:
US/Canada Toll-Free: +1-877-667-0467
Replay:
Toll-Free: +1-855-859-2056
Webcast:
About Wix.com Ltd.
Investor Relations:
Maggie O'Donnell
[email protected]
Media Relations:
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wix-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-on-february-17-2021-301215980.html
SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.