Wix to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 17, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that it will report its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/.

What: Wix Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET





Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: +1-877-667-0467

International: +1-346-354-0953

Israel Toll-Free: 809-315-362

Conference ID: 3847028



Replay: Toll-Free: +1-855-859-2056

International: +1-404-537-3406

Conference ID: 3847028

(Available from February 17, 2021 11:30 a.m. ET until February 24, 2021 11:30 a.m. ET)





Webcast:

https://investors.wix.com/

