OFG Bancorp Increases Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend by 14%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) today announced its Board of Directors increased the regular quarterly cash dividend by 14.3%, to $0.08 per common share, from $0.07 per share, for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The dividend is payable April 15, 2021, to holders of record at March 31, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of March 30, 2021.Jose Rafael Fernandez, President, Chief Executive officer, and Vice Chairman of the Board, said: “The dividend increase reflects earnings and capital growth, despite COVID-19, from OFG’s larger scale and stronger business activity.”Now in its 57year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at [url="]www.ofgbancorp.com[/url].

