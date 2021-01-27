>
American Express Declares Dividends on Series B and Series C Preferred Stock

January 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:AXP -1.72%


American Express Company (NYSE: AXP)has declared the following dividends on the Company’s Series B and C Preferred Shares:





  • A quarterly dividend on the Company’s 5.200% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series B, of $9,325.22 per share (which is equivalent to $9.32522 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on February 16, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 5, 2021.




  • A quarterly dividend on the Company’s 4.900% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series C, of $8,753.75 per share (which is equivalent to $8.75375 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2021.




ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS



American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at [url="]americanexpress.com[/url] and connect with us on [url="]facebook.com%2Famericanexpress[/url], [url="]instagram.com%2Famericanexpress[/url], [url="]linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Famerican-express[/url], [url="]twitter.com%2Famericanexpress[/url], and [url="]youtube.com%2Famericanexpress[/url].



Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: [url="]charge+and+credit+cards[/url], [url="]business+credit+cards[/url], [url="]travel+services[/url], [url="]gift+cards[/url], [url="]prepaid+cards[/url], [url="]merchant+services[/url], [url="]Accertify[/url], [url="]InAuth[/url], [url="]corporate+card[/url], [url="]business+travel[/url], and [url="]corporate+responsibility[/url].



