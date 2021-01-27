American Express Declares Dividends on Series B and Series C Preferred Stock











A quarterly dividend on the Company’s 5.200% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series B, of $9,325.22 per share (which is equivalent to $9.32522 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on February 16, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 5, 2021.







A quarterly dividend on the Company’s 4.900% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series C, of $8,753.75 per share (which is equivalent to $8.75375 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2021.







American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared the following dividends on the Company's Series B and C Preferred Shares: American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005828/en/