Forbes Names Ameresco Number Six on the 2021 America's Best Mid-Sized Companies List

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), an energy efficiency and renewable energy leader, today announced that Forbes media has named it number six on the 2021 America's Best Mid-Size Companies list. Ameresco has ranked within the top ten companies and was the only energy solutions provider included among the annual list's 100 companies.

“We are tremendously humbled by this recognition,” said Ameresco’s vice president of human resources Lauren Todd. “Not only is it a reflection of our tremendous execution, but it is also a testament to our companywide commitment to innovation. We’re proud this honor exemplifies all of the hard work that has gone into generating growth and positive momentum within our rapidly changing industry.”







This announcement follows Ameresco’s inaugural Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) report, which was centered around the concept “Doing Well by Doing Good.” The energy solutions company is eager to continue their work in delivering reliable and sustainable solutions and in making Ameresco a choice employer.







“Over the past 20 years, Ameresco has maintained a relentless focus on leading the quest to change the world as a trusted sustainability partner,” said George Sakellaris, Ameresco’s founder, president and CEO. “As a clean tech market leader, we are proud to see this industry recognition, and even more excited as we pursue the tremendous opportunity on the horizon.”







The America's Best Mid-Sized Companies list was compiled with companies whose market value ranged between $2 billion and $10 billion, and whose share price was greater than $5. Across industries, rankings were determined by earnings growth and sales growth over the course of both 12 months and 5 years as well as 52-week total return. The complete list of companies can be found at https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-mid-cap-companies.







About Ameresco, Inc.







Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.





