>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

KKR Appoints Michael Small as Partner in European Credit & Markets Team

January 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:KKR -3.82%


KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointment of Michael Small as a Partner in KKR's European Credit & Markets team. In his role, Michael will have certain origination, execution and fundraising responsibilities for KKR's Private Credit business and the broader Credit & Markets platform. He will also help grow KKR’s global mezzanine strategy. Michael will sit on several KKR Credit Investment Committees and will join the firm in mid-2021.



Michael will join KKR from Park Square Capital, where he was a Partner from its inception in 2004. At Park Square Capital, he was responsible for the sourcing and execution of Private Credit investments. Michael was a member of Park Square’s Executive Committee and Investment Committee. Before joining Park Square, Michael was a Director in Dresdner’s Principal Finance Group. Prior to this, Michael worked at Babcock & Brown where he focused on principal strategies involving infrastructure, property, telecommunications and financial assets. He received his BA and MA from Magdalene College, Cambridge.



KKR Credit has $75bn of AUM with approximately $23bn1 within the Private Credit platform. Private Credit principally focuses on transactions across Direct Lending, Subordinated Debt / Mezzanine and Asset-Based Finance. The global Private Credit team consists of over 65 investment professionals, with 25 in Europe.



Matthieu Boulanger, Partner at KKR Credit, said: “Michael has an impressive track record in the Private Credit sector. We believe he will be a strong cultural fit within KKR and his appointment will be an impactful addition to the Credit & Markets senior leadership. KKR's scale in Private Credit has been central to KKR's recent strong track record, and Michael's experience and deep network of relationships, particularly in mezzanine, will be invaluable as we look to continue driving scale in KKR's Credit & Markets business globally."



“I will be joining KKR at a very exciting time for the European Credit & Markets team,” said Mr. Small. "They have an exceptionally strong reputation and a great culture. I look forward to working closely with the team to grow KKR's Private Credit business and the broader Credit & Markets platform, contributing to the wider firm's long track record of value creation."



-



About KKR



KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at [url="]www.kkr.com[/url] and on Twitter @KKR_Co.



1 AUM information for Credit and Private Credit as of 30 September 2020

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005771/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)