PR Newswire
HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2021
HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 3 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 17, 2021.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with NYSE:MRO. Click here to check it out.
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
For more information on Marathon Oil Corporation, visit the Company's website at https://www.marathonoil.com.
Media Relations Contact:
Stephanie Gentry: 832-206-3746
Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892
John Reid: 713-296-4380
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-oil-corporation-declares-fourth-quarter-2020-dividend-301216510.html
SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation