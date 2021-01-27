>
Marathon Oil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

January 27, 2021

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2021

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 3 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 17, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Marathon Oil Corporation)

For more information on Marathon Oil Corporation, visit the Company's website at https://www.marathonoil.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Stephanie Gentry: 832-206-3746

Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892
John Reid: 713-296-4380






