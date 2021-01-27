>
Goodyear And ConMet To Offer Fleets The Commercial Tire Industry's First Combined Tire And Wheel Hub Analytics Solution

January 27, 2021 | About: NAS:GT -4.71%

New collaboration brings together two leaders in connected mobility to help fleets further improve safety, cost and uptime

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2021

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) and ConMet announced today their strategic collaboration to create combined digital solutions that will better connect commercial truck fleets to the health of their tires and wheel ends.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

For the first time in the industry, two companies will use their combined expertise in connected mobility and their existing data resources to provide fleets with holistic insights on tire and wheel end performance. The goal is to allow fleets to remotely monitor their vehicles in real time, automate insights and make better maintenance decisions in order to improve vehicle safety, as well as maximize efficiency and uptime.

Additionally, Goodyear will continue to offer fleets the ability to proactively service their vehicles through Fleet HQ, where they can request 24/7 emergency roadside assistance or dispatch a vehicle to one of Goodyear's more than 2,300 service locations across North America.

With more than 170 years in combined industry experience, Goodyear and ConMet are both on the forefront of connected mobility. With Goodyear's suite of Complete Tire Management Solutions and ConMet's PreSet Plus® SmartHub system, the two companies will work together to advance the way fleets operate.

Beto Dantas, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at ConMet said, "ConMet and Goodyear are both committed to using the power of connectivity and sensor technology (IoT) to help commercial vehicles perform more efficiently. This valuable, combined information will help extend tire longevity, maximize performance, keep vehicles on the road and reduce fleets' unscheduled downtime."

"This exciting collaboration will further Goodyear and ConMet's shared goal of providing fleets with exceptional service and insights to help optimize their time on the road," said Johnny McIntosh, Director, Integrated Solutions and Tire Management at Goodyear. "As two leaders in connected mobility, we will continue to work together to innovate and deliver new features and capabilities to our fleet customers into the future."

To learn more about Goodyear Complete Tire Management solutions, visit goodyeartrucktires.com/tire-management. For more information about ConMet's Preset Plus SmartHub visit: https://conmet.com/innovation/

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About ConMet

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global supplier of wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1964, ConMet has innovated for more than 50 years by designing, engineering, and manufacturing revolutionary technologies for trucks and trailers. Growing in popularity worldwide, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America.  

Headquartered in Vancouver, WA, USA, ConMet has 14 additional locations throughout North America and China where over 6,000 diverse employees innovate to transform the commercial vehicle industry.  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-and-conmet-to-offer-fleets-the-commercial-tire-industrys-first-combined-tire-and-wheel-hub-analytics-solution-301216490.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company


