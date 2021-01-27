U-Haul Reveals Plans for New Retail, Storage in North Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A state-of-the-art retail and self-storage facility is coming together at 7300 E. Adobe Drive in Scottsdale thanks to the U-Haul® acquisition of a former metal scrapyard.

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Pinnacle Peak will be located just off N. Scottsdale Road and less than a mile south of E. Pinnacle Peak Road. U-Haul will offer truck and trailer sharing; U-Box® portable storage containers; professional hitch installation; and a retail showroom featuring hitch accessories, moving supplies, boxes and much more. The property was acquired on Nov. 25.

Extensive renovations and construction will soon render a number of indoor climate-controlled self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points.

"Maricopa County is one of the fastest growing counties in America, and the North Scottsdale area continues to attract new residents," stated Whitney Beall, U-Haul Company of Metro Phoenix president. "We are excited to bring our essential services to a convenient, accessible location for North Scottsdale families."

While U-Haul Moving & Storage at Pinnacle Peak is being renovated, nearby U-Haul facilities and neighborhood dealers are available to serve customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Scottsdale at 15455 N. 84th St. (near the intersection of Hayden and Northsight) is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Beall plans to hire 20 Team Members as construction phases are completed. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the North Scottsdale community. Veterans receive priority in the hiring process. Find U-Haul career opportunities at uhauljobs.com.

"Scottsdale is moving in the right direction, and we're thankful to the city for the opportunity to be part of its growth," Beall added. "Our expansion is fundamental. Growing populations equate to greater self-move and self-storage demand. U-Haul is headquartered right here in the Valley, and we're the experts in meeting these needs. We've been doing it for 75 years."

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover. Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping customers and Team Members safe.

