>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

DIRECTOR DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

January 27, 2021 | About: NAS:OSMT -3.98%

﻿BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


fAp9

APPENDIX 3
DISCLOSURE FORMS

FORM 8.1(a)&(b)(i)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)Gregory L. Cowan
Company dealt inOsmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each (Ordinary Shares)
Date of dealingJanuary 27, 2021

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS


(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

LongShort
Number (%)Number (%)
(1) Relevant securitiesOrdinary Shares: 31,183 (0.05%)N/A
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/AN/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellRestricted stock units (RSUs) pursuant to the Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
2018 Incentive Plan (the Plan): 50,185 (0.08%)

N/A
Total81,368 (0.13%)N/A

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number (%)Number (%)
(1) Relevant securitiesN/AN/A


(2) Derivatives (other than options)		N/AN/A


(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

N/A		N/A
TotalN/AN/A

Ap10

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)


(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
N/AN/AN/A

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction

(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)		Price per unit

(Note 5)
N/AN/AN/AN/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)Exercise priceType, e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit (Note 5)
N/AN/AN/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)
Vesting of RSUs pursuant to the Plan5,962 ordinary shares issued following the vesting of RSUs pursuant to the PlanN/A

Ap11

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
N/A


Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO

Date of disclosureJanuary, 27, 2021
Contact nameLisa M. Wilson
Telephone number+ 1 212-452-2793
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concertOsmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Specify category and nature of acting in concert statusDirector



870db6c1-730b-4c72-a19e-11cb1e0be20d

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)