MetLife CEO and CFO to Speak at Bank of America 2021 Virtual Insurance Conference

January 27, 2021


MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Michel Khalaf, president and CEO, and John McCallion, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America 2021 Virtual Insurance Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, beginning at 10:40 a.m. (ET).



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available over the internet at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.veracast.com%2Fwebcasts%2Fbofa%2Finsurance2021%2FidP21623.cfm[/url]. Those who want to listen should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available until Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. (ET) at the same website beginning one hour after the presentation concludes.



About MetLife



MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit [url="]www.metlife.com[/url].




