Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend

January 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:XOM -1.13%


The Board of Directors of [url="]Exxon+Mobil+Corporation[/url] (NYSE:NYSE:XOM) today declared a cash dividend of $0.87 per share on the Common Stock, payable on March 10, 2021 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on February 10, 2021.



This first quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years.

