Link Media Outdoor Announces Kansas Acquisition

Link Media Outdoor (“Link”), is pleased to announce the purchase of the outdoor advertising assets of Thomas Outdoor Advertising, Inc., based in Manhattan, KS. Thomas was founded in 1941 and operates 368 billboard faces in Manhattan and central Kansas. These assets complement Link’s existing Kansas inventory throughout the state. Scott LaFoy, President and CEO of Link said, “The Thomas assets greatly enhance our Kansas footprint, and allow Link to expand our service to advertisers and customers across the state. Bart Thomas, Layton Thomas and Jim Wells have been a pleasure to work with on this transaction. They have put a lifetime into building this fine legacy company, and Link is delighted to add this great inventory to our portfolio.” This inventory will be managed by Link’s Kansas City office.Link Media Outdoor is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) – [url="]www.bostonomaha.com[/url]. Link operates approximately 6,000 billboard advertising faces in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Virginia, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas and Nevada.For more information visit [url="]www.linkmediaoutdoor.com[/url].Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

