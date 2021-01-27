Acadia Pharmaceuticals Announces Commercial Leadership Change

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that Michael Yang, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, will be leaving the organization effective January 29, 2021 to assume the role of chief executive officer at another healthcare company. Charmaine Lykins, Senior Vice President, Global Product Planning and Chief Marketing Officer and Amanda Morgan, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue and Customer Officer,will lead the commercial organization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005903/en/

Charmaine Lykins, Senior Vice President, Global Product Planning and Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“On behalf of the entire management team and our employees, I want to thank Michael for his significant contributions and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Steve Davis, Chief Executive Officer. “Amanda and Charmaine have been the foundation of our commercial success and I look forward to their continued leadership.”Charmaine Lykins is Senior Vice President, Global Product Planning and Chief Marketing Officer and leads Acadia’s healthcare professional and consumer marketing, marketing operations and new product planning functions. She joined the company in 2018 as Vice President, Marketing and in 2019 was promoted to Senior Vice President and became a member of the company’s Executive Management Committee.Ms. Lykins has over 25 years of global experience commercializing healthcare brands, including 10 product launches representing first-in-class therapies for central nervous system disorders. She led the U.S. launch teams for REXULTIin depression and schizophrenia, prelaunch readiness for ABILIFY MAINTENAin bipolar disorder, and ZIPSORfor acute pain. Ms. Lykins also led commercial launch strategies for LATUDAin bipolar depression and schizophrenia, CYMBALTAfor depression and diabetic neuropathic pain, and ZYPREXAfor bipolar depression and treatment resistant depression in combination with fluoxetine.Prior to joining Acadia, Ms. Lykins served as Global Vice President of Marketing at Lundbeck. Prior to Lundbeck she held global marketing leadership roles at Sunovion and U.S. marketing and sales leadership roles at Eli Lilly. Her career experience includes strategic commercialization roles in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as in research and development.Ms. Lykins has an MBA with an emphasis in international business from the Darla Moore School of Business at University of South Carolina, and bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and honors humanities from Ball State University.Amanda Morgan is Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue and Customer Officerand leads Acadia’s neuroscience, long-term care, national accounts, and health systems. She joined the company in 2017 as Vice President, Sales and Market Access and in 2019 was promoted to Senior Vice President and became a member of the company’s Executive Management Committee.Ms. Morgan has over 20 years of experience in developing high-performing cultures and teams in the healthcare industry. Prior to joining Acadia, she was the U.S. Head of Patient Services at Baxalta where she was responsible for launching the patient services organization that supported more than $6 billion dollars in revenue. Prior to Baxalta, she was U.S. Area Vice President at Baxter leading the hospital and healthcare sales teams overseeing market expansion, supplemental indications, and new product launch strategies.Throughout her career, Ms. Morgan has held leadership roles with increasing responsibility in marketing, sales, market access, patient services and operations in multiple therapeutic areas. She has a strong track record of executing commercial strategies in neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and oncology, as well as in rare diseases.Ms. Morgan earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Marketing from The University of Iowa.Acadia is trailblazing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. Our late-stage development efforts are focused on dementia-related psychosis, negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, and in early-stage clinical research we are exploring novel approaches to pain management, and cognition and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at [url="]www.acadia-pharm.com[/url] and follow us on [url="]LinkedIn[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005903/en/