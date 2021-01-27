AirgainÂ® Announces Nationwide General Availability of the First AirgainConnectÂ® Platform Product

[url="]Airgain%2C+Inc.+%28NASDAQ%3A+AIRG%29[/url], a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced the nationwide general availability of [url="]AirgainConnect+AC-HPUE[/url], built for FirstNetMegaRange™, which is now available for sale and deployment to public safety agencies and organizations on [url="]FirstNet%2C+Built+with+AT%26amp%3BT[/url] – America’s public safety network. Airgain completed several field trials with public safety agencies, and devices have been shipped to Airgain’s strategic distribution partners.AirgainConnect AC-HPUE is Airgain’s new integrated HPUE antenna-modem that is the first and only antenna-modem available for use on FirstNet. Following 3GPP and FCC standards, the increased signal can only be transmitted using Band 14 spectrum – nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the U.S. government specifically for FirstNet. The platform combines an integrated antenna system and LTE modem inside of a single rooftop enclosure, designed for easy installation while meeting the demanding connectivity needs of public safety, fleet, and enterprise vehicles. By integrating the modem within an antenna assembly, AirgainConnect’s patented technology is capable of transmitting the maximum allowable radiated power directly to the LTE antenna elements. When compared to a conventional modem, AirgainConnect maximizes coverage, building penetration, and throughput for critical communications applications.Several public safety agency field trials were completed successfully in Q4 2020, under the close supervision of AT&T. The results of the field trials demonstrated significant coverage improvement for AirgainConnect AC-HPUE compared to non-HPUE enabled devices.Andrew Seybold, known for his weekly [url="]Public+Safety+Advocate[/url] column, stated: “The field tests so far have been a huge success. HPUE is probably one of the most important additions to public safety broadband and AirgainConnect truly expands the coverage, and data capacity of HPUE nationwide.”[url="]GetWireless[/url], one of Airgain’s strategic distribution partners, is one of the largest distributors of cellular connectivity devices that support HPUE communications for first responders, offering an extensive product portfolio of public safety solutions. “The GetWireless team and our community of resale partners are excited to start actively selling the AirgainConnect AC-HPUE antenna-modem after months of diligent preparation,” said Brian Taney, Chief Executive Officer at GetWireless. “Based upon a number of successful field trials and a strong level of interest from the marketplace, GetWireless placed a stocking order with Airgain to support immediate demand.”The [url="]AirgainConnect+AC-HPUE[/url] can be ordered through our trusted channel partners, or call direct at 1-855-AIRGAIN. As with Airgain’s other portfolio of public safety products, AirgainConnect AC-HPUE is proudly built in the USA, delivering high quality and fast turnaround times. To learn more about Airgain and its AirgainConnect AC-HPUE platform, go to [url="]airgain.com[/url].FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit [url="]airgain.com[/url], or follow us on [url="]LinkedIn[/url] and [url="]Twitter[/url].Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the expected performance and transmission power of AirgainConnectAC-HPUE, including comparisons to conventional antennas and modems; the ability of AirgainConnectAC-HPUE to provide connectivity and meet the demanding connectivity needs of public safety, fleet, and enterprise vehicles; and the potential for significant orders for the product. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products or the first responder dedicated network; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to disrupt and otherwise adversely affect our operations and those of our suppliers, partners, distributors and ultimate end customers, and the overall market that our antennas are used in, as well as adversely affecting the general U.S. and global economic conditions and financial markets, and, ultimately, our sales and operating results; risks associated with the design and manufacturing of a first of its kind product and its introduction into the newly licensed first responder dedicated frequencies and associated uncertainty of regulatory compliance in a new product category; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products and our reliance on third-party manufacturers; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

