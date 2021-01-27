Juniper Networks Announces Close of Apstra Acquisition

[url="]Juniper+Networks[/url] (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that the company has finalized its acquisition of Apstra, a leader in intent-based networking and automated closed-loop assurance. The closing of the deal marks a meaningful step toward delivering an unmatched, experience-led portfolio for the data center across all customer segments – enterprise, service provider and cloud provider.Apstra brings network automation based on an open, multivendor architecture to Juniper’s Data Center networking portfolio which has been recognized for the third year in a row as a leader in [url="]the+2020+Gartner+Magic+Quadrant+for+Data+Center+and+Cloud+Networking[/url]. The combined experience of the two companies delivers a proven open, programmable and highly-scalable solution for next-generation data centers and cloud networks, providing customers the clearest and quickest path to automate the data center and introduce AI-driven operations.The Apstra team is now part of Juniper’s Data Center business and Apstra CEO and co-founder, David Cheriton, joins Juniper as Chief Data Center Scientist.“The Apstra acquisition is a significant milestone for our business that reinforces our commitment to transforming data center operations. Apstra’s focus on intent-based networking, closed-loop automation and fabric assurance is a perfect complement to Juniper’s award-winning hardware and software. Together, we can drive lasting customer value from design to deployment (Day 0 and 1) through everyday operations and assurance (Day 2 and beyond).”





- Mike Bushong, Vice President of Data Center Product Management, Juniper Networks







“Cloud – not just as a destination for workloads, but also as an operating model and set of technologies for intelligent automation – is driving profound change and disruption. Increasingly, organizations that own and operate their own data centers realize that their networks must be modernized, both architecturally and operationally, to support cloud-native applications and workloads. With the acquisition of Apstra, Juniper is responding to the urgent need for simplified, streamlined cloud-centric operations that help architects and network operators collaborate effectively to achieve greater agility throughout the network lifecycle.”









- Brad Casemore, Research Vice President of Data Center Networks, IDC







“The extreme demands of Switzerland's renowned financial services industry need an infrastructure that guarantees the lowest latency and response times with high-cost efficiency and high levels of reliability. This is only possible if the latest technologies are used throughout. Apstra's automation and simple operational model helps us deliver the lowest response times with the highest cost efficiency and reliability. And with their rapid feature velocity, we are confident they'll continue delivering on our, and our customers', requirements in the future."









- Hanspeter Tinner, Chief Service Officer and Co-Founder, Beelastic







The close of the Apstra acquisition follows the close of Juniper’s additional acquisitions of Netrounds and 128 Technology in H2 2020. Juniper will also host its annual Investor Day virtually on Friday, February 12, 2021 via live webcast on the Juniper Networks’ website: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.juniper.net%2F[/url].







Additional Resources:















Blog: [url="]Juniper+Makes+Good+on+Its+Intent+to+Transform+Data+Center+Operations[/url]







Press Release: [url="]Juniper+Networks+Announces+Intent+to+Acquire+Apstra+to+Transform+Data+Center+Operations+with+Leading+Intent-Based+Networking+and+Automated+Closed+Loop+Assurance[/url]







2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center and Cloud Networking: [url="]View+Report[/url]







The Forrester Wave™: Open, Programmable Switches for a Businesswide SDN, Q3 2020: [url="]View+Report[/url]







Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks ([url="]www.juniper.net[/url]) or connect with Juniper on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url] and [url="]Facebook[/url].Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed [url="]here[/url] are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Center and Cloud Networking, Andrew Lerner, Evan Zeng, Jonathan Forest, 30 June 2020Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.Category-corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005240/en/