>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Jason A. Gottlieb Named President of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

January 27, 2021 | About: APAM -5.41%

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (: APAM) (the “Company”) appointed Jason A. Gottlieb to serve as President of the Company effective January 26, 2021.

Chairman and CEO, Eric Colson, said, “With our growth in investment teams, strategies, and, more importantly, investment degrees of freedom, Jason’s role has expanded exponentially. Today’s announcement represents a well-deserved promotion and recognition for Jason’s contributions.”

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Gottlieb served as Executive Vice President of the Company and Chief Operating Officer of Investments. Prior to joining Artisan in October 2016, Mr. Gottlieb was a partner and managing director at Goldman Sachs where, since 2005, he was a leader in Goldman Sachs’ Alternative Investment & Manager Selection Group. He also served as a portfolio manager on the Goldman Sachs Multi-Manager Alternatives Fund from the fund’s inception in April 2013 until he left the firm in August 2016.

“In the years ahead, I look forward to working closely with Jason to thoughtfully evolve and broaden our investment platform with a continued focus on high value-added investment strategies.” Mr. Colson continued.

About Artisan Partners
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries:
866.632.1770 or [email protected]

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


ti?nf=ODE0MjkwNCMzOTQ4NzE3IzIwMDg0MTY=
f2805b18-7414-4a47-ad34-bb5ed3f85c70

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)