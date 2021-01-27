Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Shares of Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing February 1, 2021

Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation (NYSE: PCPC.U) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing February 1, 2021, holders of the CAPSTM sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 16,560,000 CAPSTM, completed on December 14, 2020, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the CAPSTM. Those CAPSTM not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “PCPC.U,” and the shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the NYSE under the symbols “PCPC” and “PCPC WS,” respectively. Holders of CAPSTM will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the CAPSTM into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

The CAPSTM were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Evercore Group L.L.C. acted as the book running manager for the offering. A registration statement relating to the CAPSTM and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 9, 2020.

About Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation

The Company is a newly organized blank check company incorporated in Delaware for the purpose of identifying a company to partner with in order to effectuate a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The Company has not yet selected a target to partner with.

