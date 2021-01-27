>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Archrock Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

January 27, 2021 | About: AROC -4.67%

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (: AROC) (“Archrock”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.145 per share of common stock, or $0.58 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on February 16, 2021 to all stockholders of record on February 8, 2021.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.archrock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which includes statements about Archrock’s dividends. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Archrock expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in Archrock’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and as set forth from time to time in Archrock’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov and www.archrock.com.

For information, contact:

Megan Repine
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 836-8360
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODE0Mjc4OSMzOTQ3ODU1IzIwODIwNjg=
b11f5487-ad07-49af-81ee-c830b5e7f047

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)