Parker Elects Jillian Evanko and Lance Fritz to its Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced the election of Jillian C. Evanko and Lance M. Fritz to its Board of Directors, effective January 27, 2021.

Ms. Evanko is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Chart Industries, Inc., a global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the energy and industrial gas markets. She has more than 18 years of financial and operational leadership experience in industrial companies. Mr. Fritz is currently Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Union Pacific Corporation, one of America’s leading transportation companies. He has more than 35 years of experience in transportation and industrial markets.

“Jill and Lance are highly accomplished executives who each bring a breadth of operational, financial, and technology expertise, and we are very pleased to welcome them to Parker’s Board of Directors,” said Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Their impressive records of driving outstanding performance at premier industrial companies will strengthen and add significant value to our Board, as we continue to focus on executing The Win Strategy™ to further accelerate profitable growth and create strong returns for our shareholders.”

Prior to her election as President and Chief Executive Officer of Chart in 2018, Ms. Evanko was Chart’s Chief Financial Officer after joining Chart in 2017 as Vice President of Finance. Prior to joining Chart, Ms. Evanko held multiple executive positions, including Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Truck-Lite Co., LLC and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Dover Corporation’s Fluids business unit. In addition to serving on Chart’s board of directors, she also serves on several non-profit trade association boards of directors.

Before his election as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Union Pacific in 2015, Mr. Fritz served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Union Pacific Railroad since 2014, after serving as Executive Vice President Operations and Vice President-Labor Relations, respectively. He began his Union Pacific career in 2000 as Vice President and General Manager, Energy. Mr. Fritz also has served or currently serves on multiple boards of directors for trade associations, national and international committees, nonprofit organizations and educational institutions.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

