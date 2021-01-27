>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Realty Income Announces 2020 Common Stock Dividend Tax Allocation

January 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:O -0.51%

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the final calculation of the dividend tax status for its 2020 common stock dividends. A portion of the common stock dividend is considered a non-taxable distribution. The tax attributes of the common stock dividends paid per share are outlined below:

Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)

Total Common Dividends Paid in 2020

$ 2.7940000

Ordinary Income Portion of Dividend

$ 2.2798764 (81.60%)

Total Capital Gain Distribution(1)

$ 0.0238401 (0.85%)

Non-taxable Distribution (return of capital)

$ 0.4902835 (17.55%)



(1) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain of $0.0164801, or 0.59% of the total common dividends paid in 2020,
represents additional characterization of, and is part of, "Total Capital Gain Distribution."

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of any Realty Income dividends received.

About the Company
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 607 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realty-income-announces-2020-common-stock-dividend-tax-allocation-301216565.html

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)