Realty Income Announces 2020 Common Stock Dividend Tax Allocation

PR Newswire
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2021
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the final calculation of the dividend tax status for its 2020 common stock dividends. A portion of the common stock dividend is considered a non-taxable distribution. The tax attributes of the common stock dividends paid per share are outlined below:
Total Common Dividends Paid in 2020
$ 2.7940000
Ordinary Income Portion of Dividend
$ 2.2798764 (81.60%)
Total Capital Gain Distribution(1)
$ 0.0238401 (0.85%)
Non-taxable Distribution (return of capital)
$ 0.4902835 (17.55%)
(1) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain of $0.0164801, or 0.59% of the total common dividends paid in 2020,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with NYSE:O. Click here to check it out.
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of any Realty Income dividends received.
About the Company
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 607 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realty-income-announces-2020-common-stock-dividend-tax-allocation-301216565.html
SOURCE Realty Income Corporation