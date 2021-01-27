Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

PR Newswire
PANAMA CITY, Jan. 27, 2021
PANAMA CITY, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Date and time:
Friday, February 12, 2021
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Presenting for Bladex:
Mr. Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer
Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer
To participate, please dial:
1-877-271-1828 (U.S. Participants)
1-334-323-9871 (From outside the U.S.)
Passcode: 51834133
This event will be webcast live at www.bladex.com
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with NYSE:BLX. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:BLX 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:BLX
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:BLX
Bladex's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release will be announced on Friday, February 12, 2021 before the market opens and will be available on the Bank's corporate website, along with the webcast presentation.
Contact Information:
Mónica Cosulich
Senior Vice President
Finance and Investor Relations
E-mail address: [email protected]
Tel: +507 210-8563
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-latinoamericano-de-comercio-exterior-sa-nyse--blx-cordially-invites-you-to-participate-in-its-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-301216452.html
SOURCE Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)