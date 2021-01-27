>
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm

January 27, 2021 | About: NAS:ACMR -3.02% NAS:GDRX -1.04% NAS:SPLK -2.88% NAS:TCDA -0.72% NAS:TRIT -3.78% NYSE: +0%

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can Click Here or any of the links below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Join

Class Period
Start

Class Period
End

Lead Plantiff
Deadline

Splunk Inc

(NASDAQ:SPLK)

Click Here

26/08/2020

02/12/2020

02/02/2021

Boston Scientific Corporation

(NYSE: BSX)

Click Here

24/04/2019

16/11/2020

02/02/2021

GoodRx Holdings, Inc

(NASDAQ: GDRX)

Click Here

23/09/2020

16/11/2020

16/02/2021

Triterras Inc

(NASDAQ:TRIT)

Click Here

20/08/2020

16/12/2020

19/02/2021

ACM Research, Inc

(NASDAQ: ACMR)

Click Here

06/03/2019

07/10/2020

19/02/2021

Restaurant Brands International, Inc

(NASDAQ: QSR)

Click Here

29/04/2019

28/10/2019

19/02/2021

SolarWinds Corporation

(NYSE: SWI)

Click Here

24/02/2020

15/12/2020

05/03/2021

QuantumScape Corporation

(NYSE: QS)

Click Here

27/11/2020

31/12/2020

08/03/2021

Tricida, Inc

(NASDAQ: TCDA)

Click Here

04/09/2019

28/10/2020

08/03/2021

Penumbra, Inc

(NASDAQ: PEN)

Click Here

03/08/2020

15/12/2020

16/03/2021

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-50-000-to-contact-the-firm-301216755.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


