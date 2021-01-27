SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Kentucky Bancshares, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. ("Kentucky Bancshares" or the "Company") (OTCQX: KTYB) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. ("Stock Yards Bancorp") (NASDAQ: SYBT). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Stock Yards will acquire Kentucky Bancshares in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which Kentucky Bancshares shareholders will receive $4.75 in cash and 0.64 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp common stock for each Kentucky Bancshares share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $32.09 based upon Stock Yards Bancorp's January 26, 2021 closing price of $42.72.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Kentucky Bancshares's board acted in the best interest of Kentucky Bancshares's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the merger consideration adequately compensates Kentucky Bancshares's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Kentucky Bancshares's public shareholders.

