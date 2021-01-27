>
SSR Mining to announce fourth quarter and year end 2020 consolidated financial results on February 17, 2021

January 27, 2021 | About: NAS:SSRM -4.42% TSX:SSRM -3.47% ASX:SSR -1.67%

PR Newswire

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2021

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining") announces the date for its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 consolidated financial results news release and conference call. Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call.

  • News release containing fourth quarter and year-end 2020 consolidated financial results: Wednesday, February 17, 2021, before markets open.

  • Conference call and webcast: Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 5:00 pm EST.

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610
All other callers: +1 (416) 915-3239
Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events

  • The conference call will be archived and available on our website. Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling:

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 6092
All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 6092

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

SSR Mining Contacts

F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer

Brian Martin, Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046 or +1 (604) 689-3846

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2020-consolidated-financial-results-on-february-17-2021-301216553.html

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.


