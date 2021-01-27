>
Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) CEO Andrew J. Paul Sold $8.8 million of Shares

January 27, 2021 | About: CRSR +6.66%

CEO of Corsair Gaming Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew J. Paul (insider trades) sold 250,000 shares of CRSR on 01/26/2021 at an average price of $35 a share. The total sale was $8.8 million.

Corsair Gaming Inc has a market cap of $3.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.990000 with a P/E ratio of 85.04 and P/S ratio of 3.50. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Corsair Gaming Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of CRSR stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $35. The price of the stock has increased by 17.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Group (cayman), Lp Corsair sold 8,260,000 shares of CRSR stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $35. The price of the stock has increased by 17.11% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Anup Bagaria sold 8,260,000 shares of CRSR stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $35. The price of the stock has increased by 17.11% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner George L. Jr. Majoros sold 8,260,000 shares of CRSR stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $35. The price of the stock has increased by 17.11% since.
  • See Remarks Thi L La sold 100,000 shares of CRSR stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $35. The price of the stock has increased by 17.11% since.

