Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) CEO John L Higgins Sold $15.2 million of Shares

CEO of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John L Higgins (insider trades) sold 90,000 shares of LGND on 01/27/2021 at an average price of $169.22 a share. The total sale was $15.2 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its business model is based upon the concept of acquiring royalty revenue generating assets and coupling them with a lean corporate cost structure. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $2.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $162.940000 with and P/S ratio of 18.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 105.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

