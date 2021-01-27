Datadog Inc (DDOG) CFO David M Obstler Sold $9.8 million of Shares

CFO of Datadog Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David M Obstler (insider trades) sold 90,000 shares of DDOG on 01/25/2021 at an average price of $108.78 a share. The total sale was $9.8 million.

Datadog Inc has a market cap of $29.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $98.000000 with and P/S ratio of 57.07.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of DDOG stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $92.38. The price of the stock has increased by 6.08% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David M Obstler sold 90,000 shares of DDOG stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $108.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief People Officer Madre Armelle De sold 7,500 shares of DDOG stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $109.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.51% since.

General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,200 shares of DDOG stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $98.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.69% since.

Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of DDOG stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $104.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.42% since.

Chief Product Officer Amit Agarwal sold 23,200 shares of DDOG stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $104.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.42% since.

President & CTO Alexis Le-quoc sold 50,000 shares of DDOG stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $92.68. The price of the stock has increased by 5.74% since.

