>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Datadog Inc (DDOG) CFO David M Obstler Sold $9.8 million of Shares

January 27, 2021 | About: DDOG -5.33%

CFO of Datadog Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David M Obstler (insider trades) sold 90,000 shares of DDOG on 01/25/2021 at an average price of $108.78 a share. The total sale was $9.8 million.

Datadog Inc has a market cap of $29.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $98.000000 with and P/S ratio of 57.07.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of DDOG stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $92.38. The price of the stock has increased by 6.08% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO David M Obstler sold 90,000 shares of DDOG stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $108.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief People Officer Madre Armelle De sold 7,500 shares of DDOG stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $109.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.51% since.
  • General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,200 shares of DDOG stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $98.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.69% since.
  • Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of DDOG stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $104.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.42% since.
  • Chief Product Officer Amit Agarwal sold 23,200 shares of DDOG stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $104.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.42% since.
  • President & CTO Alexis Le-quoc sold 50,000 shares of DDOG stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $92.68. The price of the stock has increased by 5.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DDOG, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)