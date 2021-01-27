Gohealth Inc (GOCO) COO Shane E. Cruz Sold $1.3 million of Shares

COO of Gohealth Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Shane E. Cruz (insider trades) sold 86,829 shares of GOCO on 01/27/2021 at an average price of $14.69 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

GoHealth Inc has a market cap of $4.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.620000 with and P/S ratio of 3.86.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of GOCO stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $14.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Shane E. Cruz sold 86,829 shares of GOCO stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $14.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.48% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GOCO, click here