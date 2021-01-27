>
Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS) CEO Chad L. Williams Sold $4.4 million of Shares

January 27, 2021 | About: QTS -2.1%

CEO of Qts Realty Trust Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chad L. Williams (insider trades) sold 66,633 shares of QTS on 01/27/2021 at an average price of $66.58 a share. The total sale was $4.4 million.

QTS Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust in the United States. Its properties mainly include data centers which are mainly located in the United States and in other locations such as Canada, Europe, and Asia. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a market cap of $4.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.580000 with and P/S ratio of 7.47. The dividend yield of QTS Realty Trust Inc stocks is 2.87%. QTS Realty Trust Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with QTS Realty Trust Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Chad L. Williams sold 66,633 shares of QTS stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $66.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.5% since.

