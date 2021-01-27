Whirlpool Corp (WHR) CHAIRMAN AND CEO Marc R Bitzer Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Whirlpool Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marc R Bitzer (insider trades) sold 6,794 shares of WHR on 01/25/2021 at an average price of $210.26 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Whirlpool Corp manufactures home appliances such as washing machine, refrigerators and freezers, and other domestic appliances under Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit and other major brand names. Whirlpool Corp has a market cap of $13.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $212.400000 with a P/E ratio of 15.43 and P/S ratio of 0.72. The dividend yield of Whirlpool Corp stocks is 2.27%. Whirlpool Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Whirlpool Corp the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Whirlpool Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CHAIRMAN AND CEO Marc R Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of WHR stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $210.26. The price of the stock has increased by 1.02% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WHR, click here